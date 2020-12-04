KU Cancer Center is a contributor to 49 research studies at international hematology society meeting

December 11, 2020

By Kay Hawes

Hematology is a branch of medicine concerned with the study of diseases related to blood. The American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting draws from more than 18,000 members from nearly 100 countries.

Researchers from The University of Kansas Cancer Center are involved in the presentation of nearly 50 research studies at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, to be held virtually Dec. 5-8 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more than 18,000 members from nearly 100 countries, the ASH is the world's largest professional society serving both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases.

The KU Cancer Center is one of only 71 cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute because they meet rigorous standards for transdisciplinary, state-of-the-art research focused on developing new and better approaches to preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer. Its catchment area includes the state of Kansas as well as western Missouri.

"These 49 research studies represent the hard work of our many researchers focused on blood diseases," said Roy Jensen, M.D., director of the KU Cancer Center. "This includes innovations in immunotherapy, advances in leukemia and significant work in stem cell transplants. While the conference is virtual this year, the KU Cancer Center will be well represented."

While a full list of abstracts involving KU Cancer Center researchers can be found online, three of the most significant are listed below.

1091: Germline Variants Associated with Cancer Predisposition and Bone Marrow Failure Are Common in KMT2A-r Infant Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Patients; Poster Presentation: Sarah Mc Dermott, D.O., Midhat S. Farooqi, M.D., Ph.D., Azhar Saeed, M.D., Byunggil Yoo, M.S., Emily Farrow, Ph.D., CGC, Neil Miller, Patrick A. Brown, M.D., and Erin Guest, M.D.

3260: First-in-Human Phase I Trial of Adoptive Immunotherapy with Ex Vivo Expanded and Activated Γδ T Cells Following Haploidentical Bone Marrow; Poster Presentation: Lawrence S. Lamb Jr., Ph.D., Melissa Jo Beelen, Samantha Langford Youngblood, B.S., Rupal Soder, Ph.D., Sunil Abhyankar, M.D., and Joseph P. McGuirk, D.O.

747: Economic and Clinical Burden of Virus Associated Hemorrhagic Cystitis in Patients Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation; Session Name: Health Services Research-Malignant Conditions (Lymphoid Disease) Time: 2:45 p.m. Oral Presentation: Joseph P. McGuirk, D.O., The University of Kansas Cancer Center